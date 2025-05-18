Juventus have released the matchday squad ahead of their contest against Udinese which will be their final home fixture of the season.

Igor Tudor’s men will host the Zebrette at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday at 20:45 CET. Eight other Serie A fixtures will be played simultaneously, including Inter vs Lazio and Roma vs Milan.

Juventus are currently involved in an epic race for fourth place, but they hold a slim advantage over the chasing pack, so they only need to win their last two fixtures to maintain their fourth place and book their place in next season’s Champions League.

Juventus trio return to matchday squad

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Tudor will be missing the services of several key players. Khephren Thuram, Nicolo Savona and Pierre Kalulu are all suspended, while Teun Koopmeiers has suffered a setback that will keep him out of action for another month.

Moreover, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer remain the long-term absentees.

But the good news for the Old Lady is that Andrea Cambiaso and Lloyd Kelly have recovered from their injuries, and they’re both tipped to start.

Furthermore, Kenan Yildiz rejoins the squad after serving a two-match ban, and will be keen to make amends for his silly blunder against Monza.

Riccardo Turricchia receives maiden call-up

Tudor also decided to bolster his ranks by adding two Juventus Next Gen youngsters to his squad.

The first is 18-year-old centre-back Javier Gil Puche who was also called up for last weekend’s away showdown against Lazio, while the second is Riccardo Turicchia, a 22-year-old left-back who was tipped to earn a promotion to the first team in the past, but never earned his opportunity.

Here is the full list of call-ups as published on the official Juventus website:

1 Perin

2 Alberto

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Gonzalez

12 Veiga

16 McKennie

17 Adzic

20 Kolo Muani

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

26 Douglas Luiz

27 Cambiaso

29 Di Gregorio

39 Turicchia

40 Rouhi

41 Gil Puche