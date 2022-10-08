Official Juventus starting lineup for Milan encounter

This evening, Milan and Juventus will clash heads in one of the most anticipated clashes of the Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account has released the starting formation for the encounter. Max Allegri has decided to maintain the 4-4-2 formation which has recently secured wins over Bologna and Maccabi Haifa, while making some changes in personnel.

Wojciech Szczesny starts in goal, while captain Leonardo Bonucci returns to lead the backline. the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro join him at the back.

Manuel Locatelli gets the nod in the middle of the park with Adrien Rabiot alongside him in the double pivot.

Juan Cuadrado will take the right wing, with Filip Kostic on the opposite side. Upfront, Arek Milik resumes his partnership with Dusan Vlahovic after shaking off a slight injury concern.

Juventus starting formation (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik