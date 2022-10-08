Official Juventus starting lineup for Milan encounter

This evening, Milan and Juventus will clash heads in one of the most anticipated clashes of the Serie A campaign.
The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account has released the starting formation for the encounter. Max Allegri has decided to maintain the 4-4-2 formation which has recently secured wins over Bologna and Maccabi Haifa, while making some changes in personnel.
Wojciech Szczesny starts in goal, while captain Leonardo Bonucci returns to lead the backline. the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro join him at the back.
Manuel Locatelli gets the nod in the middle of the park with Adrien Rabiot alongside him in the double pivot.
Juan Cuadrado will take the right wing, with Filip Kostic on the opposite side. Upfront, Arek Milik resumes his partnership with Dusan Vlahovic after shaking off a slight injury concern.
Juventus starting formation (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik
⚪⚫ 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆'𝘀 #𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗝𝘂𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲-𝘂𝗽 👇#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/taU6ORZO8b
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 8, 2022
2 Comments
Lord Octagon`s at the wheel, asserting his influence back on the players after being treated respectfully and professionally by their national teams. Milik et al trying their best trying to make a donkey system work that clearly doesn`t, and unlucky today…but luck has 0 to do with coaching . What excuse this time? Players were good enough for the last two games, if that`s changed make your mind up brand fans. I`ve been consistent. If we were playing great and that`s a blip, different story. We have the players to win the title and not get humiliated in europe, but management have the media sympathy, cheerleaders and no get out clause for a catastrophic financial blunder. The players and fans deserve better, and i`m tired of them being as frustrated as I am. As I said, losing to better teams is fine if we are playing well in a system that works, but we know we are better than this. #DontLetBulliesWin
2:0
Ciao Max!