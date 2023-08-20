With one hour separating us from the first kickoff of the season, the official Juventus Twitter account posted the club’s starting lineup for the Serie A opener against Udinese.
Max Allegri continues to adopt last season’s 3-5-2 formation. As expected, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will spearhead the attack.
Fabio Miretti joins Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in midfield while Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso lock their places on the wings. The Brazilian trio will patrol the backline.
Juventus XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Weah, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic
📋 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝟷’𝚜 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚇𝙸 ⚪️⚫️#UdineseJuve pic.twitter.com/pcc9sIoU1R
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) August 20, 2023
No Comments