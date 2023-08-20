With one hour separating us from the first kickoff of the season, the official Juventus Twitter account posted the club’s starting lineup for the Serie A opener against Udinese.

Max Allegri continues to adopt last season’s 3-5-2 formation. As expected, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will spearhead the attack.

Fabio Miretti joins Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in midfield while Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso lock their places on the wings. The Brazilian trio will patrol the backline.

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Weah, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic