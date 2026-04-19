With only one hour separating us from kickoff, the official Juventus X account revealed Luciano Spalletti’s starting lineup against Bologna.

The Bianconeri are hosting the Rossoblu at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in one of the biggest fixtures of the 33rd round of Serie A. The game begins at 20:45 CET.

The Old Lady will be looking to take full advantage of Como’s defeat in Udine and Roma’s draw against Atalanta to solidify their place in the Top Four. A win this evening would allow Juve to extend the gap with their chasers to five points, and reduce the deficit with Milan and Napoli to just three points.

The Bianconeri will start with a 3-4-2-1 formation. With Mattia Perin still nursing an injury, Michele Di Gregorio gets the nod between the posts.

The backline remains intact, with Gleison Bremer at the centre, Pierre Kalulu to his right and Lloyd Kelly to his left.

Khephren Thuram & Kenan Yildiz relegated to the bench

Emil Holm also got to keep his starting spot following his impressive display against Atalanta last week. The Swede will start against his parent club as a right wing-back, while Andrea Cambiaso operates on the opposite flank.

Khephren Thuram had a slight problem during the week and only trained partially, so he was dropped to the bench.

The Frenchman is replaced by Weston McKennie, who returns to the lineup after serving a one-match ban. The versatile American will play in his original role as a central midfielder, with Manuel Locatelli by his side.

Like Thuram, Yildiz wasn’t deemed fit enough to start, so Jeremie Boga replaces him on the left wing, completing an attacking trident that features Jonathan David and Francisco Conceicao.

Juventus & Bologna starting lineups

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; Holm, McKennie, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Boga; David

Bologna XI (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Zortea, Helland, Lucumí, Miranda; Freuler, Pobega; Orsolini, Sohm, Cambiaghi; Castro