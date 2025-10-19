Ahead of their clash against Como, Juventus have released their lineup on the club’s official X account, confirming Jonathan David as a starter yet again.

Igor Tudor has been dealing with a flurry of injuries, as Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal, Carlo Pinsoglio, Fabio Miretti and Edon Zhegrova have all been ruled out.

Therefore, the manager has decided to abandon his tried-and-trusted 3-4-2-1 formation and unleash a new 4-3-3 system.

The contest will kick off at 12:30 CET.

How Juventus will line up on Sunday

Michele Gregorio kept his spot between the posts as usual, while the four-back backline is constituted of Pierre Kalulu, Daniele Rugani, Lloyd Kelly and Andrea Cambiaso. Interestingly, Federico Gatti has been dropped to the bench.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli will operate as a deep-lying playmaker, while Teun Koopmeiners and Khephren Thuram will occupy the two box-to-box slots.

In attack, Jonathan David has been chosen to spearhead the lineup ahead of Dusan Vlahovic and Loic Openda.

On the wings, Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz are the natural choices, with the Portuguese taking his usual spot on the right wing, and the Turkish starting on the left, but perhaps with a license to roam all over the final third.

Como vs Juventus starting lineups

Juventus XI (4-3-3): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Rugani, Kelly, Cambiaso; Koopmeiners, Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, David, Yildiz

Como XI (4-3-3): Butez; Smolcic, Kempf, Ramon, Alberto Moreno; Caqueret, Perrone, Da Cunha; Nico Paz, Morata, Vojvoda