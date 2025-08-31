Juventus have released their starting lineup for their first away contest of the season, as they prepare to take on Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The Bianconeri began their campaign on the right foot, beating Parma by two unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium last weekend.

Therefore, it is no surprise to see Igor Tudor maintaining the same selections, albeit he has been forced to make one mandatory change.

How Juventus will line up against Genoa

With Andrea Cambiaso slapped with a two-match ban for what was deemed violent conduct against Parma, the Juventus boss had to come up with a new solution for the left wingback slot.

Initially, it was believed that either Filip Kostic or Weston McKennie were going to get the nod. However, Joao Mario emerged as the favourite in recent hours, and he was indeed selected to play in a rather unusual role on the left, considering he’s originally a right-back.

The Portuguese made his Serie A debut last week after coming off the bench to replace Federico Gatti early in the second half, so this will be his full debut.

As for the rest of the lineup, it remains intact, with Michele Di Gregorio starting in goal behind Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly.

Pierre Kalulu will once again play on the right-hand side, while club captain Manuel Locatelli starts in the double pivot alongside Khephren Thuram.

Finally, Jonathan David will spearhead the attacking trident, supported by Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz.

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Kostic (McKennie); Conceicao, Yildiz; David