With only one hour separating us from the kickoff, Juventus released their official starting lineup for their Serie A contest against Hellas Verona. The game will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri have the opportunity to open a five-point gap with Como, who settled for a draw against Napoli on Saturday, while awaiting Roma’s result against Fiorentina on Monday.

Moreover, a victory would allow the Old Lady to leapfrog Milan in third place, following the Rossoneri’s defeat to Sassuolo.

Therefore, several boons await Luciano Spalletti’s men should they secure the right result this evening.

Kenan Yildiz starts behind Jonathan David

Juventus will maintain their 3-4-2-1 formation spearheaded by Jonathan David, who is thus far managing to keep Dusan Vlahovic on the bench, at least before the Serbian regains his best physical shape.

After starting the last two contests against Bologna and Milan on the bench, Kenan Yildiz is back in the starting XI. Spalletti has been carefully managing the Turkish international’s game time due to a knee inflammation that has been hampering him over the past few weeks.

✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti da mister Spalletti per la gara all’Allianz Stadium di questo pomeriggio 📜@EASPORTSFC @easportsfcit#JuveVerona pic.twitter.com/qJMh5SxYQq — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 3, 2026

The Juventus starting lineup against Hellas Verona

Yildiz will combine with Francisco Conceicao in the supporting cast, while Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram start in the double pivot. The Frenchman has also overcome a slight physical issue to keep Teun Koopmeiners on the bench.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso will operate in the wing-back roles, while Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly constitute the three-man backline in front of Michele Di Gregorio.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David.