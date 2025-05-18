Juventus have released their official starting lineup ahead of Sunday’s Serie A contest against Udinese which will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

This fixture kicks off at 20:45 CET along with eight other Serie A contests in the penultimate round of the season. This will also be the club’s last home game of the campaign, so it will mark the final appearance at the Allianz for several players, at least as Juventus stars.

Juventus will play their last home fixture against Udinese

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The same goes for Igor Tudor who could be in charge of his final home match as Juventus coach. The Croatian will remain at the helm at least until the Club World Cup, but Antonio Conte has emerged as the big favourite to replace him.

Nevertheless, Tudor will be keen to maintain his perfect home record by securing his fourth win in a row.

But in the absence of the suspended Khephren Thuram, Nicolo Savona and Pierre Kalulu, as well as the injured Teun Koopmeiners, he was forced to drop his tried-and-tested 3-4-2-1 formation and adopt a 4-4-2 system.

Juventus starting lineup revealed as Tudor switches to 4-4-2

Michele Di Gregorio will start between the sticks, while the defence picks itself. Lloyd Kelly and Andrea Cambiaso made timely returns, so they join Renato Veiga and Alberto Costa in the four-man backline.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli will link up with Weston McKennie, while Nicolas Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao will operate on the wings.

After serving a two-match ban, Kenan Yildiz will be raring to go. The Turkish youngster will play as Number 10, while Randal Kolo Muani leads the line.

Juventus XI (4-4-2): Di Gregorio; Costa, Veiga, Kelly, Cambiaso; Gonzalez, Locatelli, McKennie, Conceicao; Kolo Muani, Yildiz.