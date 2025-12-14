Ahead of Sunday’s big clash at the Stadio Dall’Ara, Juventus have released the starting lineup that will take on Bologna. The contest will kick off at 20:45 CET.

The Bianconeri are coming from a midweek win over Pafos in the Champions League, but they’re in dire need of three points in Serie A following last weekend’s defeat in Naples.

On Wednesday, Luciano Spalletti admitted that a tactical switch to a four-man backline is forthcoming. And yet, the manager has opted to maintain his 3-4-2-1 formation for Sunday’s away fixture.

Luciano Spalletti maintains the same back-three

Michele Di Gregorio will start in goal as usual, while the backline will remain intact, with Teun Koopmeiners filling in on the left, alongside Lloyd Kelly and Pierre Kalulu. Therefore, the returning Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani will start on the bench once more.

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram regained his usual starting spot alongside club captain Manuel Locatelli, thus dropping Fabio Miretti to the bench.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso have consolidated their status as Spalletti’s ultimate choices on the wings, especially after combining to score in midweek. They once again keep Filip Kostic, Juan Cabal and Joao Mario on the bench.

Finally, Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao will line up behind Jonathan David, who will lead the line once more in the absence of the injured Dusan Vlahovic. On the other hand, Lois Openda and Edon Zhegrova will settle with places in the dugout.

Bologna vs Juventus starting lineups

Bologna XI (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Zortea, Heggem, Lucumi, Miranda; Moro, Pobega; Orsolini, Ferguson, Cambiaghi; Dalinga

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Koopmeiners; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David