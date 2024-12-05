Juventus have announced an endorsement agreement with TIM who becomes the club’s newest sponsor.
The Italian telecommunications giant has long been associated with football. They had even acquired the naming rights of the league, which was commercially branded as “Serie A TIM”. However, their agreement with Lega Serie A has recently expired.
Nevertheless, the company was hellbent on staying in the football industry, so they have now struck an agreement with the country’s most popular club.
The Bianconeri made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the two parties have penned a two-year agreement that makes TIM the club’s “premium partner”.
Juventus and TIM are delighted to announce a new two-year partnership that will see Italy’s leading telecommunications company become the club’s Premium Partner,” reads the statement posted on the club’s official website.
“The agreement includes the presence of the TIM logo as Sleeve Sponsor on the jerseys of the Juventus women’s first team and the men’s Under-20 side, as well as visibility at matches played at the Allianz Stadium by the men’s first team.
“In addition, a series of activities dedicated to customers will also be carried out, giving them the chance to enjoy exclusive experiences linked to the Juventus world.”
Francesco Calvo, who serves as Managing Director Revenue & Institutional Relations of Juventus, expressed his delight with the new collaboration between his club and the company.
“Two companies that constantly strive for excellence, setting themselves ambitious and innovative goals.
“Always involved in the world of sport, and football in particular, we are delighted that Tim, by partnering with Juventus, has decided to have maximum visibility on the sleeve of our women’s first team and U-20 side, as a testimony to the valuable path undertaken.
“We are convinced that the passion that drives both our companies can represent strong value for our fans.”
No Comments