Juventus have announced an endorsement agreement with TIM who becomes the club’s newest sponsor.

The Italian telecommunications giant has long been associated with football. They had even acquired the naming rights of the league, which was commercially branded as “Serie A TIM”. However, their agreement with Lega Serie A has recently expired.

Nevertheless, the company was hellbent on staying in the football industry, so they have now struck an agreement with the country’s most popular club.

The Bianconeri made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the two parties have penned a two-year agreement that makes TIM the club’s “premium partner”.