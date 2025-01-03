Juventus face off against AC Milan this evening in Saudi Arabia with the winner progressing to the final on Monday against Inter Milan and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

This game is being played on neutral territory, so there is no home-field advantage for either team. This means we should expect a very tight game between the two.

AC Milan and Juventus have already faced each other this season in Serie A in a match that ended goalless in Milan, which highlights how evenly matched the two sides are.

In terms of league position, there are five points separating sixth-placed Juventus and eighth-placed AC Milan. However, the Milanese have a game in hand, which further underlines how close these two teams are.

That said, Juve has been more consistent. Despite drawing several matches, they remain unbeaten domestically, whereas Milan has already lost four Serie A games this season. This statistic should give Juve confidence heading into the game.

