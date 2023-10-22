Juventus travels to Milan in a crucial match for the Bianconeri, and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to start the game.

⚪️⚫️ 𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕤 𝕒𝕥 𝕊𝕒𝕟 𝕊𝕚𝕣𝕠 📋⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0toYkuqriA — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) October 22, 2023

Both Juventus and AC Milan are early-season favourites for the Scudetto. A win for either side this evening would be a significant confidence boost for the victors, while a loss could have far-reaching consequences.

It’s still early in the season, but from a psychological perspective, losing to a big rival should not be underestimated. Therefore, you can expect both teams to be cautious and eager to score at every opportunity.

If Juve leaves Milan with nothing, the pressure on Allegri is sure to increase. There is already an undercurrent of disapproval with his management. However, if Juve can secure all three points, even his most hardened critics may give him some breathing space.

