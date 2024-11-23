Juventus travel to AC Milan today and this is the team that Thiago Motta has chosen to take on one of their fiercest rivals.

The Bianconeri, currently sitting in sixth place with 24 points, are looking to maintain their impressive unbeaten start to the 2024/2025 season, Motta’s men enter this match on the back of a solid 2-0 victory over local rivals Torino, extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches (6 wins, 6 draws). The Old Lady’s resilience has been particularly evident in their away performances, where they remain undefeated with three wins and two draws this season.

Motta’s side has shown remarkable defensive solidity, conceding only seven goals in their 12 league matches. This defensive prowess will be crucial against a Milan side that has proven capable of finding the back of the net consistently.

The last encounter between these two giants ended in a goalless draw at the Allianz Stadium in the 2023/2024 season. However, with both teams in good form, fans can expect a more dynamic and potentially high-scoring affair this time around.

Juventus’ consistency has kept them within striking distance of table-topping Napoli, trailing by just two points. Milan will, however, be very tough opponents, they have already beaten both Inter Milan and Real Madrid this season and will no doubt be confident of winning today in front of their own fans.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Motta has selected and what your predicted score is.