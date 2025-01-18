Another massive game for Juventus as they welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

These two sides met just a couple of weeks ago in the Super Cup semi-final, with AC Milan emerging 2–1 winners. However, the result had more to do with Juventus’ mistakes rather than Milan’s brilliance, and if that game were played again under the same circumstances, Juve would have won.

That said, the inconsistency from Juventus has been very apparent this season, with a ridiculous number of draws and an inability to see out games.

As things stand right now, Juventus are in fifth and Milan are in seventh, with just three points separating the pair. A loss for either side would effectively end their already slim hopes of challenging for the Scudetto.

There is little to separate the teams in terms of personnel and performance, so we can expect a tight game and possibly a nervy affair considering what is at stake.

You never really know what sort of Juventus will turn up; we can only hope they will take the game to their opponents, impose their will, control the game, and emerge with all three points.