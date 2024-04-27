Juventus welcome AC Milan to the Allianz stadium this evening in what can only be described as a must-win match in the battle for second place and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

📝 La formazione scelta da mister Allegri per #JuveMilan ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tAbwkXIwsD — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) April 27, 2024

As things stand, AC Milan leads Juventus by five points in the standings. A win for Juventus would reduce that lead to just two points with four games remaining. However, a loss would more or less guarantee that Milan will claim the second spot, as an eight-point difference would be too much to overcome.

Milan are not in great shape at the moment. They have been hit with suspensions and injuries and recently saw Inter Milan claim the title against them. However, they will undoubtedly lift themselves against Juventus; that is certain.

On the other hand, Juventus are actually in a good place following their progress to the Coppa Italia final. This should help them today from a morale and confidence perspective.

Either way, it is going to be a hard-fought game between two huge rivals.