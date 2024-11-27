Juventus travel to Villa Park this evening for a crucial Champions League clash against Aston Villa, and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected to get a positive result.

The Bianconeri are currently sitting 11th with seven points, and are looking to leapfrog their English counterparts and secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

Thiago Motta’s Juventus side comes into the match unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, showcasing their resilience with two wins and four draws. Their most recent Champions League outing saw them salvage a point against Lille, with Dusan Vlahovic finding the net in a 1-1 draw.

Despite a growing injury list, Juventus have proven difficult to beat, conceding just seven goals in Serie A and keeping nine clean sheets. Their defensive solidity will be crucial as they aim to extend their impressive 11-match away unbeaten streak.

For Aston Villa, the match represents an opportunity to solidify their position in the top eight of the Champions League table. Currently sitting eighth with nine points, Unai Emery’s side has shown they can compete at the highest level, notably securing a famous 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the campaign.

However, Villa’s recent form has been concerning. They are winless in their last six matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge in their previous Champions League outing. The Villans will be eager to recapture the form that saw them win their first three European fixtures this season.

As both teams seek a positive result to boost their knockout stage aspirations, this encounter at Villa Park promises to be a tightly contested affair with European football’s highest stakes on the line.

