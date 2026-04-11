Juventus visit Atalanta for what may be their most challenging fixture before the end of the season, and this is the team selected by Luciano Spalletti to pick up all three points.

Juventus team v Atalanta

The men in black and white know that Atalanta are competing for the same Champions League position that they are chasing, which increases the significance of the fixture for both sides. There is considerable pressure on both teams to deliver a result.

Juventus will be determined not to drop points, especially with their rivals close behind in the standings. Although they have several remaining fixtures that appear more favourable, this match cannot be treated as straightforward, given the context.

They have already failed to defeat La Dea in their previous two meetings this season, which further highlights the difficulty of the task. Atalanta have also demonstrated resilience, including strong performances in high-pressure situations across their campaign.

Juventus understand that securing points in this match is essential to maintaining control of their Champions League qualification hopes. Any slip-up at this stage of the season could prove costly, given how tightly contested the race remains.

Atalanta, meanwhile, continues to show strong competitiveness at home and remains motivated by their own ambitions. Their recent European campaign, which ended with elimination from the Champions League, has only added to their focus on domestic success.

At home, Atalanta have won three of their last five matches, suffering just one defeat, which reflects their consistency on their own ground. Juventus, however, have also shown resilience away from home, avoiding defeat in its last two away fixtures.

Historically, Juventus have managed two wins and one defeat in their last five competitive visits to Atalanta, suggesting a closely balanced rivalry. These trends underline how finely poised the contest is likely to be.

With both sides aware of the stakes, this fixture is expected to be highly competitive, with neither team able to afford complacency. A strong performance from either side could prove decisive in shaping their respective seasons.