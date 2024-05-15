Juventus face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia Final this evening and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to pick up silverware.

At the end of last year, it would have been easy to pick Juventus to beat Atalanta, but not anymore, especially when you consider their recent form and the current state of both clubs.

Atalanta has won six of their last seven games, with the other game ending in a draw away at Marseille in the Europa Conference League. They are in brilliant form right now, and the Coppa Italia could be the first of two trophies that Atalanta picks up this season, with the other one being the aforementioned Europa Conference League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Juventus, on the other hand, has been in appalling form in recent weeks, with no wins in their last six games. They have registered five draws and a loss. To put some of those draws into perspective, their last game was a 1-1 draw at home against already relegated Salernitana, and they also had draws against Cagliari and Torino.

Allegri needs to win this evening, or he could be fired. It’s as simple as that. It’s not beyond imagination that he could be sacked even if Juve wins the cup tonight.