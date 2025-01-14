Juventus travel to Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday to face Atalanta in a crucial Serie A clash and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

The Bianconeri, currently sitting in fifth place, are aiming to close the nine-point gap to their second-placed hosts and strengthen their bid for a Champions League spot.

Motta’s Juventus side has shown remarkable consistency this season, avoiding defeat in all 19 Serie A matches played so far. However, their campaign has been characterized by an unusually high number of draws, with 12 stalemates hampering their progress up the table. The Old Lady’s most recent outing saw them held to a 1-1 draw in the Turin derby against Torino, further highlighting their struggle to convert draws into wins.

Despite their fifth-place position, Juventus remain a formidable opponent, especially away from home. The Bianconeri are undefeated in their last 13 away matches in Serie A, a streak dating back to March 2024. This resilience on the road will be crucial as they face a tough Atalanta side that has been dominant at home this season.

Atalanta, under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini, finds themselves in an enviable position, sitting third in the table and just five points behind leaders Napoli. The Bergamo-based club is on a 14-match unbeaten run in Serie A, showcasing their title credentials. However, their most recent outing resulted in a goalless draw against Udinese, indicating a slight dip in their attacking prowess.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds an intriguing dimension to the match. Juventus has historically had the upper hand, remaining unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 away matches against Atalanta in Serie A.

This match promises to be a fascinating tactical duel between Gasperini’s high-intensity, attacking football and Motta’s possession-based approach. Juventus will need to be at their defensive best to contain Atalanta’s fluid 3-4-1-2 system, which has proven effective in creating chances and scoring goals throughout the season.

As the Serie A campaign enters its crucial phase, this match could have significant implications for both teams’ aspirations. A win for Juventus would reignite their top-four hopes, while Atalanta will be eager to maintain pressure on league leaders Napoli and solidify their position in the Champions League spots.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the side that Motta has put out and what your score prediction is.