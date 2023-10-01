Juventus travel to Atalanta in what promises to be a tough fixture for Max Allegri’s men and this is the team the gaffer has gone with.

Just a single point separates these two sides with Juve on 13 points and Atalanta on 12, a win for either side would see them close the gap on the Milan sides and overtake Napoli for the third spot.

As well as points and moving up the table a win over another big side always boosts the confidence, lifts morale and provides momentum.

Juve scraped past Lecce and took a humbling against Sassuolo so they really cannot afford to put in a lacklustre performance today, it will not be easy against Atalanta in their own back yard but that is what makes champions, taking points off the big sides on the road.

