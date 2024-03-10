Juventus need to get back to winning ways and Max Allegri has announced the team he believes will achieve that goal.

Your starting XI to take on Atalanta 🙌#JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/aSsbMSBYB1 — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) March 10, 2024

Juventus currently holds a secure position in the top four, especially with Bologna’s recent loss. However, they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they intend to maintain their Champions League qualification.

The importance of this upcoming game extends beyond securing a Champions League spot for Juventus. A victory is crucial for boosting team morale, as they still have a significant chance of winning the Coppa Italia. Poor form leading into a crucial match against Lazio in the cup next month is something they cannot afford.

On the other hand, Atalanta is also in desperate need of a win. While the chances of securing the fourth spot are slim, obtaining fifth place could still be sufficient for Champions League qualification next season. Consequently, La Dea will be equally eager to secure all three points in the upcoming match.