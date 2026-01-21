Juventus welcome Benfica to the Allianz Stadium for a crucial Champions League fixture as they aim to secure qualification for the next phase of the competition, and this is the starting eleven just announced.

Juventus team v Benfica

The significance of the match is clear, with the Bianconeri knowing that they must win their remaining two games to ensure progress. As a result, this encounter represents a must-win situation.

The task ahead is far from straightforward. Benfica arrives under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, one of the most decorated and experienced managers in European football. Although the Portuguese side has not enjoyed its strongest campaign in Europe, Mourinho’s reputation for delivering results on the continental stage means Juventus cannot afford any complacency.

Despite the challenge, Juventus have reasons to approach the match with confidence. They possess several high-quality players capable of deciding matches at this level, and the squad understands the importance of responding positively in such high-pressure situations. Their manager’s experience has also been a stabilising factor, with the players showing trust in his tactical instructions and overall leadership.

However, recent domestic form serves as a reminder that improvements are needed. In their last outing, Juventus were beaten by Cagliari, a result that highlighted vulnerabilities they will be keen to address. Avoiding a repeat of that disappointment will be essential as they navigate the remainder of the season, particularly in a competition as unforgiving as the Champions League.

Benfica themselves are not in ideal form heading into this fixture. They have won only two of their last five matches and suffered defeats in two of those games, suggesting inconsistency within their performances. This encourages Juventus that a positive result is achievable if they perform to their full potential.

While Mourinho’s presence adds an element of unpredictability, Juventus will view this as an opportunity to assert itself at home. If the Old Lady plays with intensity, discipline and belief, they have the tools required to overcome their opponents. With qualification on the line, this match could define their European campaign and restore momentum at a critical point in the season.