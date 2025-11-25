Juventus travels to Bodo/Glimt seeking its first Champions League victory of the season, and this is the team that Luciano Spalletti has selected.

Juventus team v Bodo Glimt

After four matches, Juventus has accumulated three points, yet none have come from a win, highlighting their tendency to draw games even on the European stage. While the team rarely loses, over the last two seasons, only a few sides have matched Juventus’s number of draws.

The Old Lady is not achieving the results required, and they now hope to secure a win against Bodo to return with all three points. The men in black and white have worked diligently to increase their number of victories, but success has remained elusive.

The Norwegian side has yet to record a European victory and has only two points so far, yet they are riding a two-game winning streak in domestic competition. Their previous home fixture in Europe ended in a loss to AS Monaco, and Juventus may take lessons from that encounter. Weather could play a significant role, as Bodo’s players are accustomed to harsh conditions, whereas Juventus’s squad is less experienced in such environments.

Spalletti understands the importance of securing a win, and the match will serve as a test of his tactical acumen. Success in Bodo could provide momentum for Juventus in the Champions League campaign, demonstrating their ability to overcome difficult away challenges. Meanwhile, Bodo will aim to exploit any vulnerabilities, particularly if adverse weather conditions disrupt Juventus’s rhythm.

The outcome remains uncertain, but the encounter offers a compelling contest between a team seeking its first European triumph of the season and a host determined to defend its home ground. Juventus’s performance will reveal whether they can convert hard work and strategy into a crucial victory.