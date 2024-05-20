Juventus travel to Bologna looking to reclaim third spot in the Serie A standings and this is the team that has been selected by caretaker coach Paolo Montero.

Montero has replaced Max Allegri who was sacked following his behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia Cup final last week, which Juve of course won.

This is the first game for Juve since the sacking of Allegri and in Bologna, they are up against a tough opponent. In their last Serie A outing, Bologna triumphed 2-0 over Napoli extending their unbeaten streak to eight matches. On the other hand, Juventus drew 1-1 against Salernitana at Allianz Stadium, maintaining an unbeaten run of six games.

In normal times confidence would be high that Juve will get the win but no one knows how the lads will react to the sacking of Allegri or what hangover they have from winning the Coppa Italia.

Regardless, it promises to be a tough and hopefully entertaining game.