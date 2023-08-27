Juventus first home game of the Serie A season is against Bologna this evening and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with.

Juve got their season off to a flyer beating Udinese away 3-0 and will be determined to build on that with another comprehensive win at the Allianz Stadium tonight.

Bologna kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 home loss at the hands of AC Milan and they will, of course, be just as keen as Juve to get a positive result from the game but as they showed against Milan, there is a gulf between teams like themselves and the big clubs in Serie A.

It is up to Juve to confirm that gap in class, if they are complacent or turn off just for a second, they can be punished but as long as they play to their level, the Binaconeri will pick up all three points.

