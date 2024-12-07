Juventus will host Bologna at the Allianz Stadium this evening in a crucial Serie A encounter and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

The Bianconeri, currently sixth in the table with 26 points, are looking to maintain their impressive 14-match unbeaten run in the league this season. Despite their undefeated status, Juventus find themselves eight points behind league leaders Atalanta, highlighting the need for more decisive victories.

Motta’s side has been struggling to convert draws into wins, with their last outing against Lecce ending in a 1-1 stalemate. This trend has seen Juventus draw four of their last six league matches, winning only two. At home, the Old Lady remains a formidable force, unbeaten in their last 14 Serie A matches at the Allianz Stadium, a streak they’ll be keen to extend.

Bologna, sitting eighth in the table with 21 points, arrived in Turin buoyed by a convincing 3-0 victory over Venezia in their previous league encounter. The Rossoblu have shown impressive form recently, winning four of their last six Serie A matches. However, their track record against Juventus is less encouraging, having failed to secure a league victory against the Bianconeri since February 2011.

The recent head-to-head history favours Juventus, who are unbeaten in their last 24 Serie A matches against Bologna. The last encounter between these sides produced a thrilling 3-3 draw.

As Juventus looks to close the gap on the league leaders, this match presents an opportunity to convert their unbeaten run into a victory that could reignite their title aspirations. Bologna, on the other hand, will be aiming to upset the odds and secure a rare win in Turin, potentially propelling them into European contention.

