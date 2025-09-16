Juventus will face Borussia Dortmund in their opening Champions League match of the season at the Allianz Stadium in Turin this evening, and this is the team Igor Tudor has gone with.

The Bianconeri head into this match full of confidence, having defeated Inter Milan at the weekend to maintain a perfect start to the campaign. Juventus have now won three out of three competitive games this season, and they will aim to extend that record to four. This represents one of their strongest beginnings to a season in recent years, and the focus is now on transferring that momentum into the Champions League.

Juventus have also won all of their last five matches across competitions and friendlies, which further strengthens their confidence heading into the clash with Borussia Dortmund. The Bianconeri will aim to utilise their home advantage to establish a strong foundation for the league stage and reaffirm their ambitions in Europe.

Borussia Dortmund will present a serious challenge. The German side is also in fine form, having won three of their four competitive fixtures this term, with the other ending in a draw. Unbeaten in their domestic league, Dortmund will be determined to continue their momentum on the European stage. Like Juventus, they are aiming to progress to the knockout rounds, making this fixture an important test for both clubs.

The history between the two sides suggests a closely contested encounter. The last two meetings have seen a win apiece, demonstrating how evenly matched they can be. However, when they last faced each other in the Champions League in 2015, Juventus prevailed in both matches, home and away. That success remains a positive memory for the Bianconeri and provides them with added belief that they can secure another victory against their German opponents.

This match is more than just a league stage fixture, as it offers Juventus the chance to continue their fine start to the season while earning further bragging rights against Borussia Dortmund. Both sides are in excellent form, and with neither prepared to give ground easily, an intense and competitive contest is expected in Turin.