Juventus will return to the top of Serie A with a win today against Cagliari, and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to achieve that goal.

Allegri has faced criticism this season for the team’s style of play, but the ultimate goal must be to win the Scudetto, and up to now, Allegri’s methods appear to be working.

However, dropping points today against Cagliari would be unacceptable, even to his supporters. It is expected that Juve will be on the front foot from the start, attempting to dominate their opponents and secure a comfortable win.

No doubt, Cagliari will have something to say, but they are 17th for a reason; they are not that good. This presents a great opportunity for Juve to claim a convincing win.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team Allegri has gone with and what your predicted score is.