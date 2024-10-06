Juventus welcome Cagliari to the Allianz Stadium this afternoon, and here is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

Juventus, fresh from an impressive midweek win away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League, know that a victory over today’s opponents will see them move into second place in the standings, just one point behind league leaders Napoli.

The win over RB Leipzig was remarkable, especially considering Juve were down to ten men and a goal behind. If they perform anywhere near that level today, they can be confident of picking up all three points.

Cagliari have been struggling this season. They finally registered their first Serie A win last weekend, away at Parma, but currently sit in sixteenth position. It looks like it will be a long, hard season for the Islanders.

