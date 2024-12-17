Juventus welcome Cagliari to the Allianz Stadium this evening in the Coppa Italia and this is the team that Thiago Motta has gone with.

It is not an easy exercise to predict what sort of Juventus team will turn up, will it be the one that barely scraped a draw against Venezia or the team that defeated the English champions Manchester City?

If Juve plays to their abilities, they will win comfortably but there is zero guarantee that we will see that this evening, there is just as much chance of another horror show from Motta’s men as there is seeing an elite performance.

This game is not really about Cagliari, Juventus will win if they play to their abilities and if not they will either lose or draw, it really is as simple as that.

Of course, with home advantage and the incentive to defend the only trophy they have won in three years, you would hope that Juve step up and deliver a positive result for the fans, they certainly owe them one.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Motta has selected and what your predicted final score is.