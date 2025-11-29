Juventus take on Cagliari today, with their supporters hopeful that the Bianconeri can continue their recent run of form following a midweek Champions League victory over Bodo/Glimt, and this is the side announced by Luciano Spalletti.

Consistency has been a challenge for Juventus this season, and the club is eager to see improvements in results and performances.

Spalletti has received considerable backing from the club to turn Juventus’ season around, and he will be keen to see the team capitalise on favourable fixtures. Maintaining focus and respecting the opponent will be essential, as complacency could lead to another draw or defeat. Juventus view the Cagliari match as winnable, particularly given the visitors’ current struggles in Serie A. Cagliari have failed to win any of their last eight matches, losing four of those encounters, which offers the Bianconeri added confidence heading into the game.

Juventus themselves have shown signs of improvement, remaining unbeaten in their last six matches and securing three victories during that period. However, they have managed only one win in their last four league fixtures, emphasising the need for further consistency if they are to challenge for the top positions. This context makes today’s match a key opportunity for Spalletti’s side to assert itself and deliver the performance expected by their fans.

On the head-to-head front, Juventus have won consecutive games against Cagliari in recent encounters, though they were unable to claim victory the last time they hosted the Sardinian side in the league. This history provides some reassurance for the Bianconeri, yet it also serves as a reminder that results cannot be taken for granted. By combining discipline, tactical awareness and clinical finishing, Juventus will aim to extend their unbeaten streak and strengthen their position in the Serie A table, while also boosting morale ahead of the remaining fixtures in a competitive season.