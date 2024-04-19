Juventus travel to Cagliari eager to get back to winning and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to pick up all three points.

This is going to be another tough game for Juventus, their opponents have just come off a 2-2 draw away to Inter Milan and will feel buoyed by such a result.

Juve drew 0-0 away to Torino in a rather lacklustre performance which saw the critics of Allegri come out of the woodwork once again and rightfully so.

Juve is probably safe for a Champions League spot now that fifth is also a qualifying position for Europe’s elite competition but that does not mean they should drop their guard because if they do, they will lose, they cannot afford to be complacent.

Cagliari are still not safe from relegation and will do everything in their power to avoid a loss and you can expect them to be compact and well organised.

Juve should win but it is far from certain.