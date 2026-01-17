Juventus travels to face Cagliari knowing that a demanding contest awaits, and this is the starting eleven selected by Luciano Spalletti.

Juventus team vs Cagliari

While the Bianconeri arrive in strong form, the context of the fixture ensures that complacency would be costly. Juventus is chasing teams above them in the league table, whereas Cagliari is fighting for survival, creating a clash of contrasting pressures and motivations.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have looked sharp and composed, delivering a series of impressive league performances. Their consistency has fuelled optimism among supporters, with many daring to believe that a push towards the top of the table and a potential title challenge could still be possible. Momentum is clearly on their side, but maintaining it requires focus and discipline.

Different pressures for both sides

Cagliari approaches this match under a different kind of strain. Although they will play with less expectation than Juventus, the reality of a looming relegation battle weighs heavily. Points are urgently needed to create distance from the teams below them, and every fixture now carries significant importance. A defeat in this match could leave them vulnerable, particularly if rivals in similar positions manage to secure positive results elsewhere.

Despite understanding the difficulty of the task, Cagliari is unlikely to concede defeat before kick-off. Facing one of the league’s strongest sides may seem daunting, but such matches also provide an opportunity to fight, frustrate and potentially surprise. The home side will be determined to make life uncomfortable and force Juventus to earn every inch.

Juventus urged to avoid complacency

History appears to favour the visitors. Juventus secured a vital win in the reverse fixture and has won each of the last three meetings between the two sides. On paper, that record suggests another positive outcome could follow. However, football rarely follows a simple script.

Each match presents new challenges, and Juventus cannot rely on past success to carry them through. The Bianconeri will need to match Cagliari’s intensity while imposing their own quality on the game. Only through sustained effort and concentration can they turn favourable form into another crucial victory and keep their ambitions firmly alive.