Club Brugge and Juventus are set to clash in a crucial UEFA Champions League league phase match at Jan Breydelstadion and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

Both teams are vying for a spot in the knockout round play-offs, with Juventus currently sitting 14th in the table and Club Brugge in 19th position.

Juventus enter the match with renewed confidence following their impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City in their previous Champions League outing. Juve have shown resilience in their recent performances, remaining undefeated in their last three games across all competitions. Their away form in the Champions League has been particularly noteworthy, as they have yet to taste defeat on the road this season, boasting one win and two draws.

The Bianconeri’s attacking prowess has been evident throughout the campaign, with their ability to score early giving them a significant advantage. Juves have managed to find the net first in each of their last six matches across all competitions, demonstrating their ability to set the tone early in games.

However, Juventus face a formidable challenge in Club Brugge, who have been in exceptional form lately. The Belgian champions are riding an impressive 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Their home record in the Champions League this season has been particularly strong, with two wins and only one loss in three matches at Jan Breydelstadion.

Club Brugge’s recent 2-1 victory over Sporting CP showcased their ability to perform under pressure in European competition. The Belgian side has also demonstrated consistency in front of goal, scoring in five consecutive Champions League matches this season.

This encounter promises to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams having much to play for. Juventus will be eager to consolidate their position in the league phase and potentially climb into the top eight, while Club Brugge aims to continue their impressive run and secure their place in the knockout stages.