Club Brugge and Juventus are set to clash in a crucial UEFA Champions League league phase match at Jan Breydelstadion and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.
Both teams are vying for a spot in the knockout round play-offs, with Juventus currently sitting 14th in the table and Club Brugge in 19th position.
Juventus enter the match with renewed confidence following their impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City in their previous Champions League outing. Juve have shown resilience in their recent performances, remaining undefeated in their last three games across all competitions. Their away form in the Champions League has been particularly noteworthy, as they have yet to taste defeat on the road this season, boasting one win and two draws.
The Bianconeri’s attacking prowess has been evident throughout the campaign, with their ability to score early giving them a significant advantage. Juves have managed to find the net first in each of their last six matches across all competitions, demonstrating their ability to set the tone early in games.
However, Juventus face a formidable challenge in Club Brugge, who have been in exceptional form lately. The Belgian champions are riding an impressive 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Their home record in the Champions League this season has been particularly strong, with two wins and only one loss in three matches at Jan Breydelstadion.
Club Brugge’s recent 2-1 victory over Sporting CP showcased their ability to perform under pressure in European competition. The Belgian side has also demonstrated consistency in front of goal, scoring in five consecutive Champions League matches this season.
This encounter promises to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams having much to play for. Juventus will be eager to consolidate their position in the league phase and potentially climb into the top eight, while Club Brugge aims to continue their impressive run and secure their place in the knockout stages.
4 Comments
Another disaster performance. Worst attack in Juventus’s history. Now uglier than Allegri.
Slowness and back pass were through the whole match, whole season. The team has no desire to win.
Cambiasso dare not to run forward anymore and then he is useless.
Motta and Giuntoli must go. Koop has 0% talent. Savona is serie b level.
Agree mate. Disaster
5 shots and one in target in 90 minutes against club brugge . It should be that ammount in 20 minutes
I am fuming right now… (maybe not thinking straight but…)
I rather have Aleggri back than this clown
Disgrace!
Motta’s Juve is toothless. Only luck can bring us consecutive wins. Please Motta change things around either player’s positions, formation or club. It was a waste of tuesday night and a waste of time watching the game. Suppose this Juve can only barks not bites.
Koop is useles in AM position (or maybe even on bench). McKenny plays at best when playing as fullback.
If Juve needs to end on 7th place to get top manager (maybe Pep if City lose trials and is relegated) and elkmann to sell the club to someone with more ambitions i am wondering ….where to sign.
I was sceptic and at the same time optimistic about Motta arrival. Sceptic because of inconsistent stats (shots on goal/shots on target ) what in my opinion is the best indicator of quality (15+/7+) ….but also optimistic or naive because if Bologna getting nice results and overachieve expectations then what he can do at bigger club……hopefully he just need to wake up that he is not in Bologna anymore ….and need to wake up soon if this is the case.
Till then (a lethargic FORZA JUVE!)