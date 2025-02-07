Two teams with contrasting fortunes in Serie A will face off at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Friday as Como hosts Juventus and this is the team that Thiago Motta has selected.

Juventus enter the fixture with renewed confidence after a convincing 4-1 victory over Empoli in their previous league outing. The win solidified their position in sixth place with 40 points, keeping them firmly in the hunt for a coveted Champions League spot.

The Old Lady’s recent form has been a mixed bag, with two wins, three draws, and one loss in their last six league matches. While their home record remains impressive, their away form has been a cause for concern. Juventus are currently enduring a three-match winless streak on the road, with their last away victory in Serie A dating back to December 2024 against Monza.

Como, on the other hand, finds themselves in a precarious position, sitting 15th in the table with 22 points. The newly promoted side is just two points above the relegation zone, making every point crucial in their battle for survival. Their recent form has been concerning, with only one win in their last five league outings and a 2-0 defeat to Bologna in their previous match.

At home, Como has managed four wins, three draws, and four losses in 11 Serie A contests this season. They will be hoping to capitalise on Juventus’ recent away struggles and secure a vital result in front of their home supporters.

The last meeting between these two sides saw Juventus emerge victorious with a 3-0 win at the Allianz Stadium in August. However, Como’s recent significant investment in the winter transfer window, which saw them outspend even Juventus, could potentially level the playing field.

As the two teams prepare to clash, Juventus will be looking to maintain their momentum and close the gap on the top four, while Como will be desperate for points to distance themselves from the relegation zone.