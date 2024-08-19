The Serie A season gets underway for Juventus this evening against Como and this is the team that new manager Thiago Motta has selected for the game.

After earning promotion to Serie A, Como will be eager to make a statement, but realistically, Juventus couldn’t have asked for a more favourable opening fixture to the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, Juventus were formidable at home, racking up 11 wins, seven draws, and suffering only one defeat in 19 Serie A games. That record highlights the tough challenge Como faces tonight.

With Thiago Motta now at the helm, there’s some curiosity about how Juventus will line up and the style of play they’ll adopt. Fans will be hoping for a performance that’s both attractive and effective.

Given the circumstances, looking past a straightforward Juventus victory is hard. Anything less than three points would be a major letdown as they aim to kick off their title bid in style.