Luciano Spalletti will begin his tenure as Juventus manager with this evening’s match against Cremonese, and this his his first Juventus starting eleven.

Juventus team v Cremonese

After struggling in recent weeks, Juve claimed a win against Udinese, but a victory over Cremonese is likely to carry greater significance as the new manager looks to establish momentum.

The Bianconeri are focused on ensuring that their team is well prepared and capable of winning all three points. Spalletti will want his players to display both tactical discipline and intensity, recognising that the match represents the first real test of his methods on the pitch. While Juventus aim to dominate, Cremonese pose a considerable challenge, and the men in black and white will need to maintain concentration to avoid any surprises.

Cremonese sit just one point below Juventus in the league standings, meaning a victory for the home side could propel them further up the table and give them additional motivation. Although the team experienced a dip in form after a strong start to the season, they will arrive at this fixture with renewed confidence following a win over Genoa in their previous match.

Cremonese have lost just one of their last five matches, the defeat coming against Inter Milan, highlighting their ability to remain competitive against strong opposition. Juventus will therefore need to ensure they are fully prepared and in top condition to claim victory. Historically, Juve have dominated this fixture, winning all but one of the last five meetings between the clubs, which adds to expectations of a positive result.

Spalletti’s first match will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike, as it provides an early indication of how quickly he can influence the team and implement his tactical approach. With a combination of strong preparation, squad depth, and experience, Juventus will be aiming to assert its quality while respecting the challenge posed by Cremonese.

A win in this fixture would allow Spalletti to start his Juventus tenure on a confident note and build momentum as the team looks to improve its standing in Serie A under the new management.