Juventus travels to Empoli this evening, aiming to secure all three points, and this is the team Thiago Motta has selected to achieve that goal.

Juventus have made an impressive start to the 2024-25 campaign, sitting second in the league with seven points from three matches. They will be eager to secure all three points to maintain pressure on league leaders Inter Milan.

Empoli, surprisingly thriving under Roberto D’Aversa, are currently in seventh place with five points from three games and remain undefeated in their first three top-flight fixtures for only the second time in their history.

With home advantage, Empoli will be a tough nut for Juventus to crack. The Blues are full of confidence, and Motta’s men can expect a tough challenge today.

That said, Juventus have the quality to overcome their opponents, and anything less than a win will be a disappointment.

