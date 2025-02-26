Juventus will aim to build on their narrow victory over Cagliari in Serie A by securing a win against Empoli in the Coppa Italia this evening. Thiago Motta has now named his starting eleven for the crucial fixture.

Juventus remain determined to retain the Coppa Italia, a competition that may represent their most realistic chance of securing silverware this season.

Having already been eliminated from the Champions League, the Bianconeri now have only two trophies left to compete for: the Coppa Italia and Serie A. With the domestic cup presenting a more attainable target, securing the title would be a significant achievement for both the club and its supporters.

Their next challenge comes against an Empoli side eager to cause an upset and advance further in the competition. However, the visitors arrive in poor form, having suffered four consecutive defeats. This will give Juventus confidence in their ability to progress, though they will remain wary of the unpredictability that often accompanies knockout football.

Just 24 days ago, Juventus secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Empoli in Serie A, one of their standout performances this season. A similar display will be expected by the fans, though history suggests caution is necessary. Empoli have previously proven to be a difficult opponent, having won at the Allianz Stadium in 2021 and earning a draw there last season. Juventus will be aware that any complacency could be costly as they seek to move one step closer to defending their title.