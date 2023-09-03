Juventus need to return to their winning ways this evening against Empoli, and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to secure all three points.

Juventus cannot afford to be inconsistent against weaker teams. The draw at home against Bologna last weekend was disappointing, and we cannot afford to see a repeat of that result tonight.

Many fans are already restless, and anything less than a win against Empoli, and a convincing one at that, will likely turn the already disgruntled fanbase even further against Allegri.

That said, we’ve already witnessed the team’s potential when they are motivated; they convincingly defeated Udinese in the first game of the season. A similar result tonight would certainly ease the tension.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that both the manager and players are under immense pressure.

