Juventus will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Serie A with a win at Empoli and this is the team that Max Allegri has chosen to get the job done.

Juve have won their last five Serie A games in a row, including two comprehensive 3-0 victories. They are currently unbeaten in their last eight away games, securing six wins and two draws. Their current form is excellent.

In contrast, Empoli won their last match 3-0 against Monza, marking their first victory in the last nine Serie A games. Despite being second from the bottom, they may not be considered a strong team, but that doesn’t mean they will be easy to overcome. Empoli will likely be determined to get something from the game.

Considering Juve’s recent strong performances, if they maintain their current form, Allegri’s team should return to Turin with all three points. This would add significant pressure on Inter in the Serie A standings.