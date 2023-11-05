A win for Juventus today, away at Fiorentina, would bring them within two points of league leaders Inter Milan, and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to achieve that goal.

There is a history of intense rivalry between Juve and Fiorentina, so we can expect a passionate game, with the home team’s fans making their presence felt.

However, Juventus is the stronger side, and despite not delivering electrifying performances, they have been efficient. As long as the team plays up to their usual standards, they should secure all three points.

Fiorentina won’t be pushovers, and they have the advantage of playing at home, always motivated to perform well against Juventus. However, they simply lack the quality that Allegri has at his disposal.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team that Allegri has selected and what you predict the final score to be.