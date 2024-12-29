Juventus aim to extend their remarkable unbeaten run to 18 Serie A matches as they welcome Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium today and this is the team that Thiago Motta has announced.

The Bianconeri, currently sitting in sixth place, have shown impressive resilience this season, remaining the only undefeated team in Serie A alongside Paris Saint-Germain across Europe’s top five leagues.

Motta’s side has been particularly formidable at home, boasting a 16-match unbeaten streak in Serie A dating back to February. However, their tendency to draw matches, especially at the Allianz Stadium, has been a point of concern. Six of their nine home league fixtures have ended in stalemates, including three of the last four.

Juventus’ recent form has been steady, with two wins and four draws in their last six league matches. Their most recent outing saw them squeeze past Monza with a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Weston McKennie and Nicolas Gonzalez.

Fiorentina, currently fifth in the table, arrive at the Allianz Stadium looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Udinese. Despite this setback, La Viola has had a strong season so far, sitting just ahead of Juventus in the standings.

The visitors have shown impressive form on the road, with four wins, two draws, and two losses in their away fixtures this season. However, they face a daunting task against a Juventus side that has won 12 of their last 13 home matches against Fiorentina in Serie A.

Former Juventus striker Moise Kean has been Fiorentina’s danger man, scoring 10 goals this season and ranking third among Serie A’s top scorers. His ability to find the net, particularly as a match-opener, will be crucial for Fiorentina’s chances.

Historical head-to-head statistics favour Juventus, who have won their last three Serie A encounters against Fiorentina, all by a 1-0 scoreline. The Bianconeri will be keen to maintain this dominance and potentially extend their winning streak against La Viola.