Juventus welcome Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium this evening and this is the team that Max Allegri has chosen to get all three points.

Juventus must secure a victory today if they aim to secure a spot inside the top four, and they’ve received a boost with Bologna dropping points earlier in the day. This match presents the Bianconeri with a golden opportunity to widen the gap between themselves and the teams below them.

However, overcoming Fiorentina will not be an easy task. They are also competing for a European spot, albeit more likely for the Europa Conference League or Europa League. Fiorentina will be fully aware that a win would draw them level on points with seventh-placed Roma.

Adding to the intensity is the underlying animosity between the two teams, as well as the subplot of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic facing their former club. With all these factors in play, the stage is set for a fiercely contested match between two determined teams vying for victory.