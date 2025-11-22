Juventus face Fiorentina today in a match they simply must win as they attempt to regain stability in a season already marked by significant change, and this is the side Luciano Spalletti has selected.

Juventus team v Fiorentina

The Bianconeri are now working under their second manager of the campaign, despite only eleven league games being played, a situation that highlights the urgency surrounding their need for improved results.

Fiorentina, one of the most competitive Italian sides over the past two seasons, have endured a poor start to the current campaign. Like Juventus, they also find themselves adjusting to a new manager, and this fixture marks his second match in charge. A change in leadership often brings renewed confidence and unpredictability, meaning Juventus must approach the game with caution if they are to avoid an upset. The memory of their previous trip to Florence serves as a warning, as they suffered a heavy 3 to 0 defeat on that occasion. This match, therefore, presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Juventus to demonstrate progress under Spalletti.

Fiorentina currently sit at the bottom of the league table and need to climb quickly, yet Juventus possess the quality and experience required to secure victory. Spalletti has welcomed several players back from injury, offering him the personnel necessary to implement his preferred tactical approach with greater precision. Their return strengthens the team at a crucial moment, providing additional depth and stability as Juventus prepare for a demanding schedule.

With past setbacks fresh in mind and their season still in need of direction, Juventus must capitalise on this fixture. A win would restore confidence, support Spalletti’s ongoing efforts to reshape the team and signal that the Bianconeri are ready to reassert themselves as a competitive force in the league.