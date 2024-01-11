Juventus are looking to progress to the Coppa Italia semi-finals and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to get the job done against Frosinone.

Juve is taking the Coppa Italia seriously, this was shown when they dispatched Salernitana 6-1 in the last round and they are expected to get a positive result against Frosinone, a team that is far inferior to Juve and probably going to end up in a relegation dog fight.

Of course, Juve cannot be complacent, this is the cup and in cup games, anything can happen but as long as the lads play to their abilities and convert the chances they create then they really should emerge as clear winners.

Frosinone reached this stage by beating Napoli 4-0 in Naples so they are more than capable of springing a surprise, however, since that shock win they have lost three on the bounce and Juve will be confident that they will progress tonight.