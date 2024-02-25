Juventus welcomes Frosinone to the Allianz Stadium and this is the team that Max Allegri has selected to pick up all three points.

Juve is desperate to get back to winning ways after going four games winless and seeing their Scudetto challenge crumble before their eyes. They now have to aim to secure their top-four spot and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Frosinone is 15th and on paper should be cannon fodder for Juve, however, they are above Verona and Udinese who have taken four points off the Bianconeri in recent weeks so nothing can be taken for granted anymore when it comes to Juventus.

Allegri is under significant pressure right now and you have to hope the boys respond, however, if they do not and drop points once again then the calls for Allegri to resign or be sacked will reach a fever pitch.

Confidence is low right now and the only way to restore confidence is by winning and hopefully, that is what we will see today.