Juventus travel to Genoa this afternoon looking to end a three-game sequence without a win in Serie A and this is the team that Thiago Motta has chosen.

✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti da mister Thiago Motta per #GenoaJuve 📜 Powered by @EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/vW0jWuPPR1 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) September 28, 2024

The season started brightly for Juve, but three goalless draws have somewhat dented their confidence. The Bianconeri will be desperate to end that streak with a win in Genoa. However, The Griffin will not roll over easily, and a tough game is expected.

Genoa are down in 16th place, with just one win in their opening five league games. They have yet to win at home in three attempts but managed to hold both Inter Milan and Roma to draws. They will be looking to achieve at least a similar result.

A win for Juve, depending on other results today, could see them move to the top of the standings, giving Motta’s boys a huge incentive.

