Juventus face Genoa this evening in Serie A at the Allianz Stadium, with new manager Igor Tudor naming his first starting eleven since taking charge.

Tudor was appointed earlier this week, replacing Thiago Motta following a series of humiliating defeats that have left the Bianconeri’s top-four ambitions in jeopardy. Missing out on Champions League football next season is simply not an option for Juventus, a reality that played a significant role in the decision to part ways with Motta.

The new manager benefits from making his debut in front of the home crowd against a mid-table team rather than facing one of Serie A’s elite sides on the road. However, underestimating Patrick Vieira’s team would be a costly mistake. Genoa have been in solid form, suffering just one defeat in their last six league matches—and that loss came against league leaders Inter Milan.

Genoa are expected to adopt a low defensive block and look to capitalise on counter-attacking opportunities. Tudor will undoubtedly be aware of this threat—or at least, Juventus supporters will hope he is prepared for the challenge.

That being said, Juventus should still possess the attacking quality to overcome the 12th-placed side. Anything less than a victory tonight would deliver a significant setback to their Champions League aspirations, one from which they may struggle to recover.

