Juventus welcome Genoa to the Allianz Stadium this afternoon aiming to get back to winning ways and this is the side that Max Allegri is putting out.

Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti per la gara di oggi ⚪️⚫️ 📝⤵️#JuveGenoa pic.twitter.com/6k7fu4fOSg — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 17, 2024

Juve have won just once in their last seven Serie A games, have seen their title challenge disintegrate and now sit in third place. They are probably safe for a top-four spot but even that could vanish if they continue to drop points and will be eager to stop the rot against the Genoans today.

Genoa are the classic mid-table team, they literally have nothing to play for, they will not be playing in Europe next season and are safe from relegation but as is always the case, they will lift themselves simply because they are facing Juventus.

It is easy to say that if Juventus play to their talents they will win because that has been said so often over the last few weeks and it has not happened, hopefully, the Juventus of the early season turns up today and we finally get to see a win.